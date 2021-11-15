Left Menu

India, France joint military exercise EX-SHAKTI 2021 commences at Frejus

The sixth-edition of India-France joint military exercise 'EX-SHAKTI2021' commenced on Monday at the southeastern French port town of Frejus.

India-France joint military exercise 'EX-SHAKTI2021'. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The sixth-edition of India-France joint military exercise 'EX-SHAKTI2021' commenced on Monday at the southeastern French port town of Frejus. The exercise will be focussing on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain.

"The 6th Edition of India-France joint military exercise 'EX-SHAKTI2021' commenced today at #Frejus #France. The joint exercise would focus on Counter-Terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the United Nations Mandate," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army. The joint exercise is being conducted from 15 to 26 November 2021.

A platoon strength of a Gorkha Rifles Infantry Battalion is representing the Indian Army in this bilateral exercise and the French side is being represented by troops of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment of 6th Light Armoured Brigade, read Ministry of Defence release. The last edition of Exercise SHAKTI was conducted at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan from October 31 to November 13, 2019.

India and France carry out three biennial training exercises namely, Exercise GARUDA with Indian Airforce, Exercise VARUNA with Indian Navy and Exercise SHAKTI with the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

