EAM Jaishankar congratulates Bimal Patel on his election to ILC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated Professor Bimal N Patel on his election as a member of the United Nations' International Law Commission.

"Pleased to meet Prof Bimal Patel of Raksha University. Congratulated him on his election to the International Law Commission. He will surely serve the nation well in this prestigious body," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The United Nation's International Law Commission was set up in 1947 by the General Assembly. The election of the members of the ILC for a five-year term beginning on January 1, 2023 (until 31 December 2027) was conducted by secret ballot, at the 32nd meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session, held on November 12.Patel got 163 votes of 191 valid votes. The candidates also included those from China and Sri Lanka.He is Vice-Chancellor of the Rashtriya Raksha University. (ANI)

