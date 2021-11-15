Left Menu

India, US discuss bilateral defence cooperation in a military-level talk

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty on Monday spoke with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific.

Updated: 15-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:10 IST
India, US discuss bilateral defence cooperation in a military-level talk
Lieutenant General CP Mohanty (Photo credit- ADG PI- Indian Army- Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI
Mohanty and Flynn had a telephonic conversation where they discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and its aspects.

"Lieutenant General CP Mohanty #VCOAS had a telephonic interaction with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific #USARPAC Command and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation,", ADG PI- Indian Army informed in a tweet. (ANI)

