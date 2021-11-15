Tastin' France that celebrates French wines and spirits being held in New Delhi, Mumbai

Left Menu

Tastin' France, an event which celebrates French wines and spirits around the world and brings together producers and professionals, is being held in New Delhi and Mumbai from November 15 to 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:19 IST
"Tastin' France" India 2021 organized by Business France under the aegis of the French Ministry of Agri Food, French Embassy in India. Image Credit: ANI
Tastin' France, an event which celebrates French wines and spirits around the world and brings together producers and professionals, is being held in New Delhi and Mumbai from November 15 to 18. The French government agency 'Business France', under the aegis of the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and the French embassy in India has organised the 5th edition of Tastin' France India 2021.

"This is the first time we are exhibiting in India. We have a special climate very close to the Mediterranean sea. The climate is suitable for organic wine," French wine producer Philippe Raspaud told ANI. "India is a very big country. We are looking to import in Delhi. It is the capital, it's important to be here," the French winemaker said when asked what kind of market his company is looking for.

The French winemaker said he has targeted several markets in Europe, the US, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. The French producer also said that his business was not much affected during the pandemic and his company continued to work in the vineyard during the infection.

In the event, 14 wine and spirits producers from the wine regions showcased more than 100 references of wines and spirits in India. Tastin' France brings together producers and professionals around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

