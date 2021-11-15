Left Menu

Georgia reports 1,820 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia on Monday reported 1,820 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 785,911, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:22 IST
Georgia reports 1,820 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Tbilisi [Georgia], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Monday reported 1,820 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 785,911, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC). Data from the NCDC showed that 6,017 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 722,399.

Meanwhile, 82 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,057. As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 2,048,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021