Left Menu

400 American tourists to arrive in Hoi An this week

Quang Nam province, home to tourist hotspot Hoi An, will welcome two charter flights carrying over 400 American tourists under a vaccine passport program this week, according to VnExpress.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:30 IST
400 American tourists to arrive in Hoi An this week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 15 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Quang Nam province, home to tourist hotspot Hoi An, will welcome two charter flights carrying over 400 American tourists under a vaccine passport program this week, according to VnExpress. They will stay at Hoiana Major Integrated Resort for seven days and can visit UNESCO heritage sites Hoi An and My Son Sanctuary, and other nearby tourist attractions.

They will be among the first foreign tourists to visit Vietnam in nearly two years. Quang Nam, along with Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, and Quang Ninh province and Da Nang city, is allowed to receive foreign tourists starting this month under the first phase of a plan to reopen Vietnam to international tourism. On Thursday, Khanh Hoa welcomed two flights from South Korea and Japan carrying 420 passengers. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021