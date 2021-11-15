Left Menu

US, EU talk sanctions, security aid to Kiev If Russia advances against Ukraine

The United States and European allies have been talking about potentially sanctioning Moscow or increasing security assistance to Kiev should Russia take military action against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:33 IST
US, EU talk sanctions, security aid to Kiev If Russia advances against Ukraine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States and European allies have been talking about potentially sanctioning Moscow or increasing security assistance to Kiev should Russia take military action against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

US officials have purportedly discussed the idea of a package of measures to counter possible Russian actions, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the discussions. The effort is designed to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from aggression against Ukraine by making clear that there would be a coordinated response by the US and its European allies, the sources said.

The news comes following a reported buildup of Russian military forces in their western territory near the Ukrainian border, as well as rising tensions on the Poland-Belarus border caused by a large wave of migrants seeking refuge in Europe. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021