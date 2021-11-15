Vinay Kumar appointed India's next ambassador to Myanmar
Vinay Kumar, an IFS officer of the 1992 batch, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Myanmar.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:51 IST
He is Additional Secretary in the Ministry at present.
An MEA release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)
