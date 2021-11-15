Left Menu

Israel to set up AI research lab dealing with cybersecurity

Israel will set up a laboratory for the study of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of cybersecurity, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said on Monday.

15-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The lab will be established in the southern city of Beer Sheva, in cooperation with the city's Ben Gurion University, as part of a government plan to strengthen the cities and towns in the Negev desert, the INCD noted.

The lab will be established in the southern city of Beer Sheva, in cooperation with the city's Ben Gurion University, as part of a government plan to strengthen the cities and towns in the Negev desert, the INCD noted.

The lab's research, based on academia, government and industry collaboration, will address AI cyber threats and develop advanced AI-based defence tools and models for raising the cyber protection of intelligent systems, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

