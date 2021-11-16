Rainfall causes flooding, road closures in Canada's British Columbia

Continuous rainfall has caused flooding in the southern part of British Columbia province in Canada on Monday. The rainfall has also caused flooding, mudslides, rockslides, and widespread highway closures between the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior in the province.

Flood has forced the evacuation order of the entire city of Merritt at 10 a.m. local time on Monday. The city said on Monday that the municipal wastewater treatment plant in the community had failed, urging residents not to use water in their homes, including flushing toilets and running taps.

"High floodwaters have rendered the City's Wastewater Treatment Plant inoperable for an indefinite period. Continued habitation of the community without sanitary services presents a risk of mass sewage back-up and personal health risk." the city said in a statement. Several other areas have been placed under evacuation orders and alert due to the monstrous storm, which Environment Canada forecast, would continue through much of Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)