Eight killed, eight injured in bus-truck collision in China

Eight people were killed and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in eastern Chins, local media reported citing authorities on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the accident took place in Anhui Province on late Monday at 10:11 pm.

The injured people were being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the accident is being investigated, according to the news agency. (ANI)

