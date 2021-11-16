Left Menu

Biden, Xi hold in-depth, constructive virtual summit

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an in-depth and constructive virtual meeting on Tuesday where the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:39 IST
Biden, Xi hold in-depth, constructive virtual summit
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing, China. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an in-depth and constructive virtual meeting on Tuesday where the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The highly-anticipated meeting between the leaders of two global powerhouses on Tuesday lasted for over three hours.

"(Chinese) President Xi Jinping just concluded his virtual meeting with President Joe Biden. The meeting is wide-ranging, in-depth, candid, constructive, substantive and productive. It helps increase mutual understanding," the Chinese Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by state media tabloid Global Times. "Both agree to respect each other, coexist in peace, keep up dialogue, and properly manage differences. A powerful message to China and the US and the world. They also exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest," the Foreign Ministry added.

The meeting was held amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington on several issues. It lasted for 3 hours and 24 minutes, Chinese state media tabloid Global Times reported. The United States will always insist on its values, the rules are universal and countries must follow them, Biden said at the start of the virtual meeting with Xi Jinping.

In his opening remarks, the Chinese President expressed his readiness to work with Biden to build consensus to move China-US relations forward, adding that both the countries are at critical stages of development and the "global village" of humanity faces multiple challenges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021