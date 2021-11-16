Left Menu

Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart

Three months into the Taliban takeover and Afghanistan is the embodiment of a country on the fringe of falling apart amid devasting economic crisis hitting every Afghan hard.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:35 IST
Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Three months into the Taliban takeover and Afghanistan is the embodiment of a country on the fringe of falling apart amid devasting economic crisis hitting every Afghan hard. Writing for news aggregator Knewz, Australian journalist Hollie McKay highlighted how the Afghani currency is devaluing with every passing day. "Three months ago it stood around 73 Afghanis to one U.S. dollar. Three months on, it has crumbled to around 92."

Mohammad Mahmood Arzoyee, Zone Deputy of Operation for the state-run bank said there are big concerns about the Afghani's devaluation. "The outward transactions have stopped. Transactions can take place on only a few items, and not all traders can transfer money." 35 years old Ghaws-u-deen, who sells the Afghan street food, said they "purely rely on Allah." "Everything got expensive. We were making profits of 600AFN (USD 6.50) per day, but now the maximum we can make is 200AFN (USD 2.15),"

McKay noted there are no hard statistics however unemployment runs rampant. "The vast majority of the population were, for years, employed by the defunct Afghan National Forces, US contracting companies or international non-governmental organizations or initiatives." Noting that the financial aid still hangs in suspension, the Australian journalist said Afghans can now access USD 400 per week from their bank accounts - up from the initial weeks of only USD 200.

"And any pennies that had put away have quickly disappeared. Retired Afghan security personnel have also seen their pensions disappear, with many old and disabled informed that the regime - which announced a "general amnesty" and claimed no one would be physically targeted for their past positions - cannot monetarily support traitors," she said. As Afghanistan is currently experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, one million children are suffering from malnutrition in the country.

"There are three million Afghan children suffering from different diseases among them one million who are malnourished," The Khaama Press reported citing officials of the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan. The officials further said that there are still 700,000 Afghan women who are suffering from malnutrition along with their children.

Earlier in the month of October, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi stated that Afghanistan is currently experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. "Afghanistan now is amongst the world's worst crises and the needs are growing by the day," Sputnik quoted Al-Janabi as saying. He added, "In addition to the growing malnutrition crisis and food insecurity, the health system and social services are on the brink of collapse." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021