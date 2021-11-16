Left Menu

Shombi Sharp appointed as UN Resident Coordinator in India

Shombi Sharp appointed as UN Resident Coordinator in India
Shombi Sharp, who devoted more than 25 years of his career to promoting inclusive and sustainable development internationally, has been appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator in India, informed an official statement. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made this appointment with the Indian government's approval.

According to the UN statement, Shombi Sharp has most recently served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia, after holding several leadership positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he was Resident Representative in Armenia, Deputy Resident Representative in Georgia, Deputy Country Director in Lebanon, Regional HIV/AIDS Practice Team Leader for UNDP Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Russian Federation, Programme Manager for the Western Balkans in New York and Assistant Resident Representative in the Russian Federation. Prior to joining the United Nations, Sharp began his career in development with the international non-profit CARE International in Zimbabwe. He is a published author of works in health economics and was a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) "Policy Champion" as well as a nominee for the UNDP Administrator's Award.

Fluent in English and Russian, Sharp holds a postgraduate diploma in HIV/AIDS management from the National Medical University of South Africa and Stellenbosch University, in South Africa, a master's degree in economics from the University of Colorado, in the United States and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Kansas, also in the United States, the UN statement said.

