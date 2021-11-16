Twin blasts heard in Ugandan capital
Twin explosions were heard on Tuesday morning in the Ugandan capital Kampala, Xinhua reported citing local media.
No group has yet taken responsibility for the explosion.
This story is still developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)
