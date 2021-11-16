Left Menu

Vietnam: Buddhist temples nationwide to toll bell to commemorate COVID-19 dead victims

At 8.00 pm this Friday, Buddhist temples across Vietnam will toll bells, light candles, burn incense, and pray for those who have died from COVID-19.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:23 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 16 (ANI/VOVWORLD): At 8.00 pm this Friday, Buddhist temples across Vietnam will toll bells, light candles, burn incense, and pray for those who have died from COVID-19. The event will be held in coordination with a national requiem for victims of the coronavirus.

The Standing Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Executive Council has asked Sangha chapters in provinces and cities to hold requiems for COVID-19 victims in compliance with local pandemic prevention regulations. The requiems will share the pain suffered by tens of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, promote the tradition of great solidarity and the will of the nation to overcome difficulties, adapt safely and flexibly to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and restore production and business and socio-economic development.

More than 23,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Vietnam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

