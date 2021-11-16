Left Menu

Russia confirms 36,818 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 36,818 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,145,912, the official monitoring and response centre said Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:53 IST
Moscow [Russia], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has registered 36,818 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,145,912, the official monitoring and response centre said Tuesday. The nationwide death toll grew by 1,240 to 257,837, while the number of recoveries increased by 34,161 to 7,846,448.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,606 new cases, taking its total to 1,901,557. Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said Monday that there was a noticeable decline in infections throughout the country last week for the first time in two months.

Similarly, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday that COVID-19 infections were decreasing in the capital, following a non-working period introduced earlier to curb the spread of the virus. The Russian government introduced a bill to the lower house of parliament on Friday, which would require QR (quick response) codes to confirm a citizen's vaccination status for accessing public places and some transport services. (ANI/Xinhua)

