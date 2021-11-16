Left Menu

Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital

Six people including three suicide bombers were killed and 33 others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said.

ANI | Kampala | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:09 IST
Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Six people including three suicide bombers were killed and 33 others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said. Fred Enanga, police spokesperson told reporters that three suicide bombers detonated themselves at a checkpoint at the Central Police Station and on the parliamentary avenue.

Enanga said the injured were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital while counter-terrorism response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker. "They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device, at Nansana-Katooke, at his home, which the bomb squad were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups," Enanga said.

He said today's attacks show that there is still need to pre-empt, penetrate and prevent deadly attacks by domestic extremists in the days to come. "For now, the bomb threats are still active, and cannot be solved in one go, which calls for the popular intelligence and vigilance of the community," he said.

Enanga said the blasts bear the hallmarks of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa. "It clearly shows that the ADF linked radicalized groups, still have a desire to carry out lethal attacks, on soft targets, with suicide attackers and improvised explosive devices (IED)," Enanga said. (ANI/Xinhua)

