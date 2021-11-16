Israel discovers over 2,100-year-old fortress

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli archaeologists have uncovered a Hellenistic fortress dating back to over 2,100 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Tuesday. The fortified structure was unearthed in Lachish Forest in southern Israel, the IAA added.

The structure was related to the region's conquest by the Hasmonean leader John Hyrcanus during a battle against the Hellenistic Seleucids in around 112 BC. The 225-square-meter building was badly burnt and devastated by the Hasmoneans, the researchers said.The building is estimated to have been about five-meter high, lying on the summit of a high hill commanding a view of the ancient main road, which ran along the Lachish stream and connected the coastal plain to the central highland ridge.

The excavation site also uncovered slingshots, iron weapons, burnt wooden beams, pottery, and dozens of coins. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)