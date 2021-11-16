US Special representative discuss humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan with Ajit Doval, Shringla

Newly appointed US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla here on Tuesday and discussed current developments in Afghanistan including global efforts on humanitarian assistance to the country and regional security issues, sources said. Thomas West visited New Delhi on Tuesday as part of his visit to Asia and Europe.

"Discussions focussed on the current developments in Afghanistan. Topics included the recently held Regional Security Dialogue of NSAs on Afghanistan in New Delhi, movement of people in and out of Afghanistan, coordinating global efforts on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, regional security issues, and other bilateral and international issues of mutual interest," sources said. During the meeting with Shringla, West exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West @US4AfghanPeace and exchanged views on recent developments and issues of common interest in Afghanistan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. West is on a trip to Europe and Asia to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with Allies and partners.

Before departing for the trip, West said the international community must act together to be effective. Last month, Tom West was named as the State Department's Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan.

In prior roles in government, he served as Special Advisor to the Vice President for South Asia and Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the National Security Council from 2012-2015. Thomas West also met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfill commitments to the international community. (ANI)

