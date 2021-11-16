Left Menu

'Russia successfully tests anti-satellite system'

Russia has successfully tested an anti-satellite system on Tuesday hitting the country's inoperative Russian satellite, stated Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:53 IST
'Russia successfully tests anti-satellite system'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has successfully tested an anti-satellite system on Tuesday hitting the country's inoperative Russian satellite, stated Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu. "We have really successfully tested a promising system. It has hit an old satellite precisely," Sputnik quoted Shoigu as saying.

The Minister confirmed the success of the anti-satellite system test while talking to journalists at the Western Military District in the Voronezh region. Russian Defence Minister further revealed that the pieces of the old Russian satellite- Tselina-D, which was hit during the test, do not pose any threat to the International Space Station (ISS) or other space assets, reported Sputnik.

Citing Russian Government sources, Sputnik said that the US is aware of the fact that the fragments of the old Russian satellite will not hamper ISS or other objects in the space, given the test's timing and orbital parameters. The satellite's fragments have been added to the main catalogue of the Russian space control system and will be tracked until they cease to exist, reported Sputnik citing Russian Government sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021