Pakistan: Supreme Court summons govt body over 'forging of documents' for sale of Hindu property

Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday summoned Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) over the alleged forging of the documents for the sale of a Hindu property in Karachi. This came after a petition filed in the court, claimed that the ETPB has forged documents to prove the Sindh Heritage Department issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the demolition of a Dharamshala, a shelter for Hindu pilgrims, situated in Karachi, Dawn reported, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

"Under what law the properties belonging to the minorities are being sold," questioned Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on the petition submitted by Ramesh Kumar Vankwani. Vankwani's petition claimed that the apex court's directives about the protection of properties belonging to minority communities are not being implemented in the country.

Earlier on June 11, the Supreme Court had ordered the Sindh government's Heritage Department and the ETPB not to demolish any part of the Dharamshala, in Karachi's Saddar, Dawn reported. The apex court has also asked Karachi's commissioner to take measures to prevent any trespassing in the building.

Vankwani has also requested the apex court to transfer control of the premises to the management of the nearby Baghani Temple and requested for an inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the alleged matte, Dawn reported. In other recent developments, the European Union has raised concern over the worsening human rights situation in Pakistan, especially the safety of minorities, women and journalists. This has even put Pakistan's preferred trade status with Europe in question.

Luis Garicano, a member of the European Parliament, who recently visited Pakistan with a delegation and met with top leaders and members of the civil society, has explained the rights situation in Pakistan in a series of tweets. (ANI)

