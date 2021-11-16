Left Menu

Taliban's acting FM discusses economy, trade with Iran's envoy to Afghanistan

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the economy and the development of trade between countries, local media reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:56 IST
Taliban's acting FM discusses economy, trade with Iran's envoy to Afghanistan
Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the economy and the development of trade between countries, local media reported on Tuesday. According to Tolo News, Afghan acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi also met with the envoy Qomi.

"Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and acting Commerce Minister Nooraddin Azizi met with Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi and discussed the economy and the development of trade between countries," Tolo News reported citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying. Qomi arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban.

Earlier, speaking about the recognition of the Taliban, Khatebzade said that Iran is not in spot where they can speak about the recognition and the legitimacy of the Taliban, The Khaama Press reported. According to the Khaama Press, Khateebzade said that the international community is asking for an all-inclusive and responsible government in Afghanistan and added that Iran will never leave behind the Afghan people as the latter want Iran not to.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. Meanwhile, after announcing the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has failed to get recognition. Aside from China, Pakistan, and a handful of other countries, the rest of the world is taking a wait and watch policy while keeping an eye on the conduct of the outfit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021