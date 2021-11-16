Left Menu

Pak lawmakers call for investigation into NAB's claims on Rs 821 billion recovery

Pakistan lawmakers have called for an investigation into the claims of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over recovery of Pakistani Rs 821 billion and shifting of hot money to Pakistan.

Pak lawmakers call for investigation into NAB's claims on Rs 821 billion recovery
Pakistan lawmakers have called for an investigation into the claims of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over recovery of Pakistani Rs 821 billion and shifting of hot money to Pakistan. In a letter to the Chairman Senate's Finance Committee Senator Talha Mehmood, opposition members of the Senate's Committee on Finance called for a setting up of a sub-committee to investigate both NAB claims.

The opposition through the letter asked for investigation and scrutiny over the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) claim on recovery of Rs 821 billion, shifting of hot money to Pakistan, and its impact on Pakistan's economy reported Pakistan-based newspaper The News International. The letter was signed by former Deputy Chairman Senator Salim Mandviwalla, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Farooq H Naek from PPP, Senator Musadik Malik and Senator Saddi Abbassi from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, reported The News International.

The opposition in the said letter mentioned the Senate's Committee on Finance's suggestion to establish a sub-committee including the members of the Senate's Committee on Finance. It further stated to investigate NAB claims of recovering Rs 821 billion, hot money coming to Pakistan, and its impact on Pakistan's economy. The letter was following Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla discussion with the opposition members to corroborate the NAB claims, reported the Pakistani Newspaper.

In the Senate's committee on finance, it was revealed that not all the recovered money is in the treasury or deposited in the national exchequer, mentioned Mandviwalla. He also said that the transfer of money and its implications are an important issue that needs attention, reported The News International. (ANI)

