Shringla, EU official developments, priorities in Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a telephonic conversation with Stefano Sannino, Secretary-General of European External Action Service (EEAS), during which they stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:21 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla . Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a telephonic conversation with Stefano Sannino, Secretary-General of European External Action Service (EEAS), during which they stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan. They also discussed India and the EU's common approaches to developments and priorities in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"Both sides stressed the importance of preventing Afghanistan from being used as a base for terrorism and on the status of the rights of women, children and minorities in Afghanistan," the statement read. The recently organised Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan and its Delhi Declaration was also discussed.

Foreign Secretary Shringla and the Sannino also exchanged views on developments in Myanmar. They further discussed the ongoing situation at the Belarus-Poland border.

Both sides agreed on the need to de-escalate the situation and arrive at an early resolution. During the phone call, it was agreed to continue periodic exchanges at the level of the Foreign Secretary and Secretary-General on issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

