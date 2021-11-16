Left Menu

Philippines approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as booster shots

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine and three other brands as booster shots against the COVID-19, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said Tuesday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:22 IST
Philippines approves China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as booster shots
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of China's Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine and three other brands as booster shots against the COVID-19, FDA Director General Enrique Domingo said Tuesday. During a pre-recorded meeting aired on Tuesday, Domingo said the FDA has already amended the emergency use authorization of Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light, "meaning six months after the second dose, another can be administered."

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said that all fully vaccinated healthcare workers could get the booster doses starting on Wednesday, as well as people with underlying health conditions and the elderly with comorbidities. To date, the Philippines has received almost 125 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China, the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines, was the first country to provide vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the Southeast Asian country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered nearly 71 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 31.8 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 per cent of its 110 million population this year. As of Tuesday, the country has reported a total of nearly 2.82 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 45,808 deaths. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021