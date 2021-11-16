Left Menu

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:04 IST
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation
The United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.

"The situation in Afghanistan will be addressed by the Security Council tomorrow, Wednesday, starting 15:00 in New York (00:30 Thursday Kabul local). The SG's Special Representative for Afghanistan @DeborahLyonsUN will brief at the session," UNAMA tweeted. Earlier, Director of United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley has called the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan "the worst crisis" on earth.

The international organisations have repeatedly acknowledged that children are the most affected people due to recent political changes in Afghanistan and have called on countries to provide humanitarian aids to Afghan children. As per UNICEF, 14 million children are facing acute food shortages in Afghanistan while five million others are on the brink of malnutrition.

The Afghan people will surely face the worst and biggest humanitarian disaster in the upcoming winter season if the international community does not interfere, according to the Khaama Press. The Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. (ANI)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

