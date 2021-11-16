Left Menu

WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the "scandal" of global COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop, according to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA).

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:05 IST
WHO chief says COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop: VOA
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the "scandal" of global COVID-19 vaccine disparity must stop, according to a recent report by Voice of America (VOA). The WHO chief noted in a press briefing on Friday that six times more COVID-19 boosters are administered a day than primary doses in low-income countries, VOA said in the report.

Tedros also said that countries with the highest vaccine coverage "continue to stockpile more vaccines," while "low-income countries continue to wait" for the shots, according to the US international broadcaster."This is a scandal that must stop now," Tedros said. COVAX, the vaccine-sharing scheme, could help alleviate the vaccine disparity, but it needs at least 550 million shots to achieve its goal of vaccinating 40 per cent of every country's population by the end of the year, Tedros said. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021