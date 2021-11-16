Left Menu

Pakistan: Sindh govt to close 5,000 unviable schools

The Sindh government has announced that it will close 5,000 "unviable' schools in the province.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:17 IST
Pakistan: Sindh govt to close 5,000 unviable schools
Pakistan flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Sindh government has announced that it will close 5,000 "unviable' schools in the province. Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that soon 2,600 out of the 5,000 schools would be notified as 'closed' in the first phase, Dawn reported.

Their buildings will be used for community welfare purposes, announced the minister. He said that the education department should upgrade schools and provide necessary facilities at their buildings and that was why unviable schools would be closed.

He said that the government ensured transparency and merit in the recently held tests for the posts of junior elementary school teacher (JEST) and primary school teacher (PST). He said that the education department would fill 50,000 vacancies of teachers on merit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021