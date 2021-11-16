Left Menu

Singapore reports 2,069 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 241,341.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 241,341. Of the new cases, 2,021 were in the community, 43 were in migrant worker dormitories and five were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,501 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 234 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 54 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 68 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 63.3 percent. In another development, 2,361 cases were discharged on Tuesday, of whom 363 are seniors aged 60 and above.

Eighteen more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 612, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

