Nearly 101 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Vietnam

Vietnam confirmed 9,650 new infections of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest rise in daily cases since September 26.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 16 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam confirmed 9,650 new infections of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest rise in daily cases since September 26. The national tally now hits 1,045,397 cases while 870,997 patients have recovered.

Ho Chi Minh city recorded the highest number of new infections (1,183), followed by Tay Ninh province (683), and Tien Giang (671). Hanoi reported 158 new cases. As of Monday, nearly 101 million doses of COVId-19 vaccines had been administered nationwide. Over 36 million people have been fully inoculated. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

