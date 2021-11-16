Left Menu

Borrell says invited EU countries to create 5,000-strong rapid reaction forces

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that he proposed to the member states of the union to create a rapid reaction force of five thousand people to solve operational problems.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:43 IST
Borrell says invited EU countries to create 5,000-strong rapid reaction forces
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell,. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that he proposed to the member states of the union to create a rapid reaction force of five thousand people to solve operational problems.

On Monday and Tuesday, meetings of the foreign and defense ministers of EU member states were held in Brussels.

"We need more robust mandate for our mission in this context is when I proposed the strategic compass text to develop EU rapid deployment capacity that would allow to quickly deploy modular forces up to certain number that we put to 5,000 troops," Borrell said at a press conference after the meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop using haka; Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Māori ask anti-vaccine protesters to stop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021