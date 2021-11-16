Vietnamese lecturer honoured in Australia for developing fireproof material

Canberra [Australia], November 16 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Nguyen Thuy Quynh, a Vietnamese lecturer at RMIT University in Australia, has been named as Australia's top researcher in composite materials in The Australian's 2021 Research magazine. She is honoured for a project on manufacturing fireproof materials to help protect buildings and construction from being destroyed by forest fires.

Quynh has successfully developed a kind of fireproof material that can be used to cover the walls of buildings, filling in any gaps in the building's perimeter. The coating not only resists fire and helps reduce heat but is also sustainable as it is made from industrial and construction waste. The new material is expected to be commercially available on the Australian market within a year.

The Australian's 2021 Research magazine names top researchers and research institutions in each field based on a number of citations for papers published in the top 20 journals of each over the past five years. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

