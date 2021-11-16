"You can't silence me, where is my sister", Uyghur activist asks China

An Uyghur activist, whose sister has been detained by the Chinese regime in Xinjiang province, highlighted the deplorable condition of Uyghurs Muslims in the province and said she will continue to raise the issue on the global stage. Activist Rushan Abbas, who is quite vocal about the atrocities committed by the Chinese government on religious minorities, has drawn the world's attention to Bejing's brutal crackdown and pointed towards the existence of so-called 're-education' camps.

Rushan Abbas herself belongs to the Uyghur community and she has been searching for her 'lost' sister for the last three years, a German tabloid newspaper Bild informed. In 2018, Rushan's sister Gulshan Abbas, who was an Uyghur doctor disappeared in the Chinese province of Xinjiang amid China's brutal crackdown on the minority community.

Months after her sister's disappearance, Rushan found out that Gulshan Abbas was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March 2019 on a secret trial, Bild informed. According to several reports, Gulshan has been kept in the re-education camp and is being punished for the activism of her sister Rushan Abbas. So far there is no trace of Gulshan Abbas. But the fact is: The Chinese regime has been brutally suppressing the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang for years! Many are held in so-called "re-education camps" and are being tortured, Bild informed.

The authorities did not even inform the family of Abbas about the whereabouts of Gulshan Abbas. "You can't silence me. Where is my sister? Why did she disappear? Is she still alive?" asked Rushan Abbas adding that the communist party in China is committing genocide.

Abbas lives in the United States and is currently touring the world with her documentary about her sister. The Chinese government has reportedly detained more than a million Muslims in detentions that CCP refers to as 're-education' camps.

Most of the people who have been arbitrarily detained are Uyghur, a predominantly Turkic-speaking ethnic group primarily from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, Council of Foreign Relations informed. Meanwhile, over 40 Western countries have criticised China at the United Nations over the ongoing atrocities against Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minorities in Xinjiang.

The 43 countries have signed the statement, expressing concern at "credible-based reports" of the existence of "re-education camps" in Xinjiang, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)