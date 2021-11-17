Left Menu

UN special envoy meets Taliban representative to address various challenges in Balkh province

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen on Tuesday met Taliban representative Mawlvi Qudratullah Hamza and discussed the needs and challenges of the people in Balkh province.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-11-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 09:00 IST
UN special envoy meets Taliban representative to address various challenges in Balkh province
Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General Mette Knudsen on Sunday met with women religious scholars in Kabul (Photo Credit: UNAMA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen on Tuesday met Taliban representative Mawlvi Qudratullah Hamza and discussed the needs and challenges of the people in Balkh province. "UNAMA Deputy-Head @Metknu in #Mazar met senior Taliban rep. Mawlvi Qudratullah Hamza and discussed the needs and challenges of the people in #Balkh province," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted.

"In a meeting in #Mazar with women from different walks of life in #Balkh province UNAMA Deputy-Head @Metknu expressed her appreciation for their courage, re-stating that every Afghan has the right to fulfil their potential," UNAMA said another tweet. Knudsen has been holding regular consultations and discussions with all stakeholders in the country including the Taliban to address various issues including the need for humanitarian aid.

On Sunday, Mette Knudsen met with women religious scholars in Kabul and discussed different aspects of Islamic law and the key issues concerning the rights of girls and women in the country. "UNAMA Dep-Head @Metknu hosted women religious scholars in Kabul today. They discussed different aspects of Islamic Law, the importance of girls being able to go to school and women being gainfully employed," UNAMA tweeted. Two months have passed since the Taliban regained control of Kabul, as the US and its allies departed, wrapping up their 20-year military presence in Afghanistan.

Going against all promises of the inclusive government, the Taliban have appointed an all-male cabinet. They abolished the Ministry of Women's Affairs and handed over the women's ministry building to the reinstated Ministry of Vice and Virtue, which was responsible for some of the worst abuses against women during the Taliban's previous period in power from 1996-2001. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021