We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said that there is so much to do with India in the field of technology, adding that both the countries are already cooperating on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, digital economy. Speaking at Sydney Dialogue for "Deepening technology Partnership among Quad countries", Scott Morrison informed that he will be speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, India's biggest technology summit today and will expand on some of the complementary initiatives with India.

"There is much we can do with India in this area - some of which I have already touched on today, including as part of our Quad partnership," he said at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue on emerging, critical and cyber technologies. "As part of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India, our two countries are already cooperating -- on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, critical minerals, the digital economy, and so much more."

He added, "I am also speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit today, which is India's biggest technology summit. I will expand on some of the complementary initiatives with India at the Summit." Speaking further on Quad, Morrison said that Australia will also deepen its technology partnerships through the Quad.

"Together with India, Japan and the United States, Australia is working to harness our respective nations' capabilities to enhance the resilience of Indo-Pacific supply chains and foster an open, accessible and secure technology ecosystem," he said. "At September's first in-person Quad Leaders Meeting in Washington DC, we agreed to strengthen lines of effort across a number of very important areas, including, Technical standards, 5G deployment and diversification and detailed horizon scanning and mapping, with an immediate focus on supply chain security for semiconductors and their vital components, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation on advanced bio-technologies," he added.

He finally extended his wishes to those including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in Sydney Dialogue, organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI). PM Modi is expected to deliver a keynote address outlining India's technology evolution and revolution, at the inaugural Sydney Dialogue on November 18. (ANI)

