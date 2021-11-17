Sales of Cuckoo Electronics rise 30pc year-on-year during Chinese Single's Day

Left Menu

Cuckoo Electronics announced on the 16th that it posted the highest sales, up 30% year-on-year during Chinese Single's Day.

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): Cuckoo Electronics announced on the 16th that it posted the highest sales, up 30% year-on-year during Chinese Single's Day. Cuckoo Electronics said that it could achieve the highest sales by establishing two additional Chinese online sales branches in addition to existing Chengdu branch and targeting the Chinese major online markets.

Cuckoo Electronics' sales increased by 58% year-on-year at Alibaba T-Mall, China's largest e-commerce platform. By actively promoting online marketing activities such as SNS content marketing and pre-order discounts, it succeeded to steadily list its products on popular products and hit product pages of Tmall. At the JD.com, which has larger home appliances market than Tmall, Cuckoo Electronics topped in sales, beating Japan's top rice cooker brand 'Zojirushi' and global kitchen appliance brand 'Panasonic'. The total sales until the 11th, the last day of the Single's Day sales event, increased 31% year-on-year.

In addition, its sales significantly increased by 331% year-on-year at rising online shopping platform Pinduoduo. (ANI/Global Economic)

