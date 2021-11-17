BTS, NCT, TWICE, ATEEZ start K-pop world tour with 'Living with COVID-19' scheme

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop artists' world tour, which was suspended due to COVID-19, will be held again with the 'Living with COVID-19' scheme. It will begin in earnest starting with the US concert of BTS. According to the pop music industry on November 16, BTS will hold an in-person concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA' at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from November 27 to November 28.

BTS' in-person concert is the first time in two years since the '2019 BTS (WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL' held in Seoul in 2019. BTS previously planned to have a world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' after release their fourth full-length album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' in early February last year, but they cancelled the plan due to COVID-19 in August. As a result, it was predicted that BTS might be preparing for a new world tour.

Near SoFi Stadium, which is the LA concert hall of BTS' world tour, is already in a festive mood. Prices of rental apartments as well as nearby hotels are skyrocketing. Tickets were also resold online at a price of more than 20 million won. Moreover, some tour agencies released tour package related to BTS' world tour. BTS will join the '2021 Jingle Ball Tour,' the largest Amarican year-end concert held by iHeart Radio, the US largest radio network, from the third after their LA concert.

K-pop global group 'NCT 127,' which recorded 3.58 million album sales this year, will also plan their second world tour, starting with Korea next month. After holding the 'NCT 127 Second Tour- Neo City: Seoul- The Link' at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from December 17 to 19, they will continue their tour in major cities around the world. K-pop girl group 'TWICE' is also set to have their fourth world tour.

TWICE will begin the world tour starting with 'TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR III' held at KSPO Dome in Songpa District, Seoul, from December 24 to 26. They will then have concerts in five US cities, including Los Angeles on February 16 2022. Oakland on November 18, Dallas on November 22, Atlanta on November 24, and New York on November 26. TWICE's world tour will be resumed in about a year and 10 months after the 'TWICE World Tour 2019 'TWICE Lights'', which was held 25 times in 16 cities around the world.

The rising K-pop group 'ATEEZ' will also have the world tour 'ATEEZ: THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END.' Starting with Seoul in January next year, they will visit five US cities, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles, and six European cities, including Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin, Warsaw and Madrid, from February to March. 'MONSTA X', the group that ranks fifth on the 'Billboard 200' chart, will appear at the biggest concert '2021 Jingle Bel'l at the end of the year in the US Except for Shownu, who is currently serving in the military, they will join the 'Jingle Ball' tour held in Philadelphia on December 13, Washington DC on November 14, Atlanta on November 16, and Miami on November 19.

K-pop rookie 'VERIVERY' will hold the '2021 VERIVERY 1st Tour in US' from December 5 to 20. Starting with Los Angeles, they will meet fans in nine cities in the U.S., including Tempi, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Fort Wayne, Cleveland, Harrisburg, and New York. The reason why K-pop artists select the US as the starting point for the world tour is that the U.S. government is adopting the 'Living with COVID-19' scheme. BTS' agency Big Hit Music explained, "Although it is currently not easy to have an in-person concert due to COVID-19, we are able to hold the tour in the U.S. by seeking opportunities for in-person concerts in consideration of the quarantine policies and status of each country and city."

K-pop artists are expected to continue their world tour not only in the U.S. but also in the global cities. K-pop girl group 'Dreamcatcher,' which has more fandoms overseas than in Korea, also decided to participate in 'Primavera Sound' festival held in Barcelona, Spain, early next June. (ANI/Global Economic)

