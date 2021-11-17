Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses resumption of travel, developments in Afghanistan with Saudi Arabian counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the resumption of travel and developments in Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:55 IST
External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan and discussed the resumption of travel and developments in Afghanistan. "Good to talk to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia @FaisalbinFarhan. Discussed resumption of travel and developments on Afghanistan," he said in a tweet.

Separately, Jaishankar has met with S Iswaran, the Transport Minister of Singapore during his visit and discussed enhancing travel arrangements between India and Singapore. "Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

