Maldives condemns attempts to spread false information about India

Maldives on Wednesday condemned attempts to spread false information through media and across social media platforms, using the so-called "India Out" slogan.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maldives on Wednesday condemned attempts to spread false information through media and across social media platforms, using the so-called "India Out" slogan. The Government said that it believes that false allegations regarding ties with one of the country's key bilateral partners are misguided and unsubstantiated. The Government firmly believes that these views are not the sentiments of the general public, but rather that of a small group of individuals with the objective of tarnishing the country's long-standing cordial ties with India, said the statement of the Government of Maldives.

Talking about the strong bond that the two countries shared, the statement added, "The strong bilateral relationship between the Maldives and India is based on shared historical and cultural ties, matched by dynamic people to people contact. India has always been the Maldives' closest ally and trusted neighbour, extending constant and consistent support to the people of Maldives on all fronts." The statement also laid emphasis on maritime security that is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries and ensuring the safety and stability of the Indian Ocean region.

"Support provided by India, on areas such as search and rescue capabilities, casualty evacuation, coastal surveillance, and maritime reconnaissance, directly benefit the Maldivian people. The Government of Maldives has also established partnerships with other countries in similar areas of cooperation, to enhance technical and strategic capacities," said the statement. The Maldives also reiterated the gratitude of the Government and the people of the Maldives for the countless assistance provided by India over the years, particularly, on instances such as the 1988 mercenary attack on the country, the 2004 Asian Tsunami, the 2015 Male' water crisis and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"India will always remain a true and a trusted friend of the people of the Maldives," read the statement. The strong bilateral relationship between the Maldives and India is based on shared historical and cultural ties, matched by dynamic people to people contact. India has always been the Maldives' closest ally and trusted neighbour, extending constant and consistent support to the people of Maldives on all fronts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

