Vietnam reported 9,849 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 9,839 locally transmitted and 10 imported ones, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:11 IST
Vietnam reports 9,849 new COVID-19 cases, 1,055,246 in total
Hanoi [Vietnam] November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 9,849 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 9,839 locally transmitted and 10 imported ones, according to its Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,337 in Ho Chi Minh City, 664 in Dong Nai province, and 601 in Binh Duong province.

The infections brought the total tally to 1,055,246, with 23,337 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 874,870 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 3,873 from Tuesday. More than 102 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including over 36.8 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Wednesday, the country has registered over 1,050,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

