Croatia's COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000

Croatia logged 64 COVID-19 related deaths in the latest 24-hour span, bringing the national death toll to 10,050 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the national COVID-19 response team said on Wednesday.

ANI | Zagreb | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:42 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Zagreb [Croatia], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Croatia logged 64 COVID-19 related deaths in the latest 24-hour span, bringing the national death toll to 10,050 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the national COVID-19 response team said on Wednesday. The country registered 6,670 new cases during the period, raising the national tally to 551,000, the team said in a statement.

There are currently 37,144 active cases in Croatia, among whom 2,433 are hospitalized and 323 are on ventilators, the statement said. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the death toll exceeding 10,000 is "horrible."

"I want to express my condolences to their families and to those who lost the battle with COVID-19. The number could and should have been smaller had more people been vaccinated," Plenkovic said before a government meeting, reiterating his call for more people to get vaccinate. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

