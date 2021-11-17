Left Menu

Army Chief Narvane visits Indian cemetery at Israel's Hafia,

Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, visited the Indian cemetery at Hafia on Thursday and paid tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost lives during World War l.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:44 IST
Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane (Photo credit- ADG PI- Indian Army- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, visited the Indian cemetery at Hafia on Thursday and paid tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost lives during World War l. "General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Indian Cemetery at #Haifa, #Israel & paid homage to the #Bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War I," informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a tweet.

The COAS on Sunday proceeded on his maiden visit to Israel during which he is slated to meet the country's senior military and civilian leadership to discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Israel defence relations. General Naravane, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel on Monday, received the country's guard of honour. He also paid a visit to the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces later in the day, where he was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations.

The Army Chief on Tuesday visited the northern border of the country, wherein he was briefed by the Israeli forces on terrain and border management. While on Thursday he visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters. The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. (ANI)

