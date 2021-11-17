Phasing coal 'out' to 'down': India received criticism because it read out statement at COP26, say sources

By Joymala Bagchi Noting that "phase down" of unabated coal was not India's language at COP26 held in Glasgow earlier this month, sources said on Wednesday that present in the conference said the term already existed in the draft of the agreement.

They also said that the term was introduced by US and China and India received criticism as well as blame only because of reading out the statement at the conference. The Glasgow Climate Pact mentions that use of unabated coal should be "phase down".

"There is a habit that portrays India of not doing its bit in the climate change. India has been at the forefront in taking action against the global problem of climate change," a source present at COP26 said. Sources said Alok Sharma, Chair of the COP 26 had asked India to introduce the new text on the floor.

Other elements which India wanted to talk about is weak finance and technology. Referring to India's commitment of net zero emissions by 2070, the sources said India had made significant announcements.

India along with China received criticism from some countries over "weaker wording" in the climate pact. The Glasgow Climate Pact was adopted on November 13. (ANI)

