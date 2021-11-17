Left Menu

Germany reports new record of nearly 53,000 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Germany hit a new record of 52,826, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said Wednesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:41 IST
Berlin [Germany], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Germany hit a new record of 52,826, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said Wednesday. The country's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rose to 319.5 cases per 100,000 people, according to the RKI.

According to the German Intensive Care Availability Register (DIVI), the number of COVID-19 patients requiring treatment in intensive care units also kept climbing and reached 3,376 on Wednesday, almost 100 more than on the previous day. Amid the new COVID-19 wave, Germany's federal states have started to introduce so-called 2G rules, requiring those who visit restaurants, bars and public events to be either vaccinated or recovered.

To date, 56.3 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 67.7 per cent, according to the RKI. (ANI/Xinhua)

