US, S Korea, Japan push for compliance with DPRK sanctions for missile launches: Sherman

The United States, South Korea, and Japan stand firm in maintaining compliance with UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea for missile launches and are ready to consider new ones if Pyongyang fails to comply, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 07:08 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States, South Korea, and Japan stand firm in maintaining compliance with UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea for missile launches and are ready to consider new ones if Pyongyang fails to comply, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday. "There is no question that Japan, South Korea and the United States all agree that we need to stay compliant with UN Security Council resolutions that impose sanctions on North Korea for launching missiles that it should not," Sherman told a press briefing.

The US diplomat added that the three countries will do nothing but apply sanctions in case North Korea continues taking actions violating the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Earlier in the day, Sherman hosted a trilateral meeting with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo.

The officials discussed their countries' commitment to maintain a free, peaceful, and open Indo-Pacific and underscored their support for the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the regional architecture, Sherman said. Sherman pointed out that diplomacy and dialogue are essential to achieving the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace.

During the briefing, Sherman noted that Japan and South Korea continue to work on resolving "bilateral differences," which led to their no-show at the joint presser following the meeting that lasted for over three hours. (ANI/Sputnik)

