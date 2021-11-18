Left Menu

4 killed, 5 injured after building collapse in Nigeria

A building under construction has collapsed in the Nigerian town of Magbon, near the city of Lagos, leaving four people dead and five more injured, media reported.

ANI | Abuja | Updated: 18-11-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 07:53 IST
Abuja [Nigeria], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A building under construction has collapsed in the Nigerian town of Magbon, near the city of Lagos, leaving four people dead and five more injured, media reported. "The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station, had rescued five victims from the building that is under construction, while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue remaining trapped victims," Director of the Lagos State Fire Service Margret Adeseye said, as quoted by the Vanguard news outlet.

She added that the incident also left four people dead. In early November, a 25-story building collapsed in Lagos killing at least 43 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

