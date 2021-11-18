Left Menu

Japanese diplomat refuses to hold press conference with South Korean counterpart

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori has refused to hold a press conference with his South Korean counterpart in Washington amid the escalation of the dispute over the Takeshima Islands (called Dokdo Islands by Seoul), Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:51 IST
Japanese diplomat refuses to hold press conference with South Korean counterpart
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori has refused to hold a press conference with his South Korean counterpart in Washington amid the escalation of the dispute over the Takeshima Islands (called Dokdo Islands by Seoul), Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Japan expressed "deepest regret" over the trip of the South Korean police chief to the disputed islands. The protest coincided with the trilateral talks between the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea as well as a US deputy secretary of state in Washington.

"Amid the protest, voiced to the South Korean party over Seoul's activities on the Takeshima Islands, we decided that it would be irrelevant to hold a joint press conference," Matsuno told reporters. The Liancourt Rocks -- called Dokdo Islands by Seoul and Takeshima Islands by Tokyo -- lie almost equidistant from Japan and South Korea, which maintains a small police force there. For decades, the islets have been a bone of contention, with both sides claiming they have long-standing historical ties to the archipelago, believed to be rich in natural resources. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021