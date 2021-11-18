Left Menu

Palestinian president discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict with US ambassador to UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

18-11-2021
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Palestine

Ramallah [Palestine], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Abbas met with Thomas-Greenfield at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah and warned that Israel's practices in the Palestinian territories "would undermine the vision of the two-state solution," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Abbas informed the U.S. ambassador that the Palestinian leadership rejects the Israeli government's decision to classify six Palestinian non-government organizations as terrorist groups, said the report. It also said that Abbas told Thomas-Greenfield that the Palestinians reject the Israeli policies against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

Abbas reaffirmed the Palestinian side's commitment to peace and to holding an international peace conference under the auspices of the international Quartet, which consists of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and Russia. The last direct peace talks between Israel and Palestine, which were sponsored by the United States and lasted for nine months, stopped in 2014 following deep disagreements on issues related to Jewish settlements, borders and security. (ANI/Xinhua)

