Left Menu

57 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli troops in Jerusalem: Reports

At least 57 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the Al-Issawiya neighbourhood of Jerusalem, media reported.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:35 IST
57 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli troops in Jerusalem: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Gaza [Palestine], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 57 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the Al-Issawiya neighbourhood of Jerusalem, media reported. Most of the injured people suffered from tear gas used by Israeli servicemen, the Qudsnet news agency reported.

The Palestinians have announced a general strike that will take place on Thursday. The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021